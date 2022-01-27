Fundraiser started for family of well known Tipperary referee who passed away last December

GAA referee Kieran (Festie) Delaney, who died this week
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organised by the community around Toomevara for the family of the recently deceased Kieran 'Festy' Delaney of Grennanstown.
Delaney tragically lost his life when he was struck by a car near his home last December, and the fundraiser is aimed at raising much needed funds to support his young family.
A popular figure in GAA circles in Tipperary as a referee, Delaney's passing caused a huge outpouring of emotion in the GAA community around the county.
Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/festie-delaney-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
