McGrath calls for end to masks in schools

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath
Mattie McGrath TD has made a plea to the Taoiseach to remove the mask wearing requirement for children in schools.
The Tipperary independent made comments in the Dáil that the masks are “unnecessary” and “uncomfortable” for children, and urged the Taoiseach to follow England’s lead in removing the rule, which is set to stay in place in Ireland until the end of February at a minimum.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded by saying the matter will be kept under review.
“The advice was to maintain the existing protocols around safety in our schools and in so doing to protect children whilst the opportunity for children to get vaccinated continues.
“We will keep that matter under review," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.