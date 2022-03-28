Search

30 Mar 2022

Borrisokane Community College recognised at European Digital Schools Awards

28 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

Borrisokane Community College has been named as one of the 15 scholls nationally to be rewarded for their use of digital learning through the European Digital Schools Awards.

The awards, an ambitious new educational initiative, aims to establish cross-border networks and learning.

As some of first to take part in the initiative, they were officially recognised for their digital education strategy at an event held at University College Dublin this Monday, where the Minister of Education, Norma Foley, congratulated them on their achievements via video.

The European Digital Schools Awards encourages and recognises innovation, collaboration, and skills development in the digital sphere.

With support from the European Commission’s Erasmus+ programme, leading technology companies such as HP and AMD, and a number of national education agencies, it is the only initiative of its kind in Europe and is aimed at providing pupils with the skills they need to flourish in the modern world.

A total of 100 secondary schools in five European countries took part in the pilot programme, with just 79 receiving the top award. Following the success of the pilot, the initiative is now being made available to all schools in Ireland.

