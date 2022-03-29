Nenagh affected as Limerick hospital group extends elective surgery deferrals
Widespread deferrals of elective activity across UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, are to continue into this week as hospital services continue to manage a surge in emergency presentations and an increase in Covid-19 activity.
Following a meeting of the Hospital Crisis Management Team, the decision has also been made to defer almost all scheduled care at Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.
This includes all patients planning to attend these hospitals for outpatient appointments, elective surgery (day case and inpatient) and endoscopy.
Patients are advised not to attend for their appointments/procedures unless contacted directly by staff and advised otherwise.
Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected by these cancellations and women are advised to attend for their appointments.
Almost all elective activity at University Hospital Limerick – including outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations – remains deferred until further notice as the hospital manages a sustained surge in emergency presentations, a significant increase in Covid-19 activity and an increase in the numbers of staff unavailable related to Covid-19.
