30 Mar 2022

Tipperary minor hurling panel announced ahead of Munster championship

29 Mar 2022 1:33 PM

sport@tipperarystar.ie

In preparation for the commencement of the Munster Minor Championships next month, the Tipperary Minor Hurling panel has been named by the respective management teams.

The first round of action for the Tipperary minor hurlers will be next Tuesday April 5th when they make the journey down to Dungarvan to take on Waterford in Fraher Field. Drawn in Group 1, Tipperary also have Clare in their group, with Cork, Kerry, and Limerick in Group 3.

Every team will have a minimum of three matches, with the table toppers in each group going straight into the Munster semi-finals, while second and third from the groups will playoff for the final spots in the quarter-finals.

Manager James Woodlock along with his management team have named the following panel for this year's campaign:

