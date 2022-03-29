Search

30 Mar 2022

Tipperary County Council Library Service launch new online system

Photo shows Rachel Hoban, Senior Library Assistant, demonstrating the new system to Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and Damien Dullaghan, County Librarian

29 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

Tipperary County Council Library Service has today launched a new online system.

The new system offers a range of services to members.

Members can order, reserve and manage borrowed items as well as get recommendations.

For the first time, members can renew their membership online.

The new system also works on mobile phones and tablets.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Marie Murphy said she was ‘delighted’ to launch the new service in Tipperary.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer this new and improved online library system to library members. The Library Service aims to provide the very best services it can, both in branches and online,” said Cllr Murphy.

The library is open to new members, and those interested in joining can do so online or in a branch.

Members can borrow 12 items at a time from a catalogue of 12 million.

Ebooks and audiobooks are available from Borrowbox, and online magazines and newspapers from the PressReader and Libby apps.

“The new online service is a huge improvement and reflects what libraries are all about - offering a modern, efficient service that looks great and makes it easier than ever to find the items you want to borrow,” Cllr Murphy.

Events and news at Tipperary libraries can be found on the Tipperary County Council Library Service social media pages. 

