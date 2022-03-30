Nenagh Court hears woman who failed to return hire car was located in Rearcross

A woman who hired a car at Cork Airport and failed to return it was subsequently discovered in the vehicle in Tipperary, Nenagh District Court was told.

Laura McCarthy of 25 Liffey Park,Mayfield, Cork, hired the car at the airport on December 22, 2018, and was due to return it two days later. However, she failed to bring the vehicle back.

However, she was found driving the vehicle at Rearcross on March 10, 2019, and, following questioning by the gardaí, was charged with using a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance or a driver’s licence.

Her solicitor, David Peters, explained that his client could not attend court last Thursday as she was undergoing a Covid-19 test.

The court was told by Sgt Regina McCarthy that the hire company had reported the car as being stolen. They had been unable to charge the defendant extra as her credit card had been blocked.

Sgt McCarthy told the court that the hire company would have been out of pocket as they would not have been able to hire the vehicle out until it was returned.

Sgt McCarthy said that McCarthy, 45, had a total of 19 previous convictions, including seven for theft.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she would not deal with the case until the defendant came before the court.

She adjourned the case to June 23.