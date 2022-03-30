Search

31 Mar 2022

Tipperary club hurling fixtures for this coming weekend

Tipperary club hurling fixtures for this coming weekend

30 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

County Tipperary Fixtures
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
01-04-2022 (Fri)

Boherlahan Dualla V Cappawhite in Boherlahan 6.45

02-04-2022 (Sat)

Thurles Sarsfields V Borris-Ileigh Toor Killanan 11.00

Mullinahone V Toomevara in Mullinahone 11.30

Ballbacon Grange V Ballingarry in Goatenbridge 3.00

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Nenagh Éire Óg in Cloughjordan 5.00

Templederry Kenyons V Cashel King Cormacs in Templederry 5.00

Solohead V Thurles Gaels in Solohead 6.00

Killea V Knock in Killea 6.30

03-04-2022 (Sun)

Clonoulty Rossmore V JK Brackens in Clonoulty 12.00

Upperchurch Drombane V Drom & Inch in Drombane 12.00

Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney in Puckane 12.00

Killenaule V Portroe in Killenaule 12.00

Moycarkey Borris V Clonakenny in Littleton 12.00

St Mary’s V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Clonmel Sportsfield

Carrick Swans V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Pairc na nEalai

Roscrea V Holycross/Ballycahill in Roscrea 12.00

Moyne Templetuohy V Newport in Templetuohy 12.00

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballina 12.00

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Lorrha Dorrha in Kilsheelan 12.00

Silvermines V Ballingarry in Dolla 12.00

Moneygall V Burgess in Moneygall 12.00

Skeheenarinky V Arravale Rovers in Ballyporeen 12.00

Carrick Davins V Moyle Rovers in Davin Park 12.00

Golden Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 12.00

Cappawhite V Cahir in Cappawhite 12.00

Newcastle V St Patrick’s in Newcastle 12.00

Fethard V Father Sheehy’s in Fethard 12.00

Knockshegowna V Loughmore Castleiney in Ballingarry 12.00

Clerihan V Rosegreen in Clerihan 12.00

Lattin Cullen V Upperchurch Drombane in Lattin 3.00

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballylooby Castlegrace 3.00

Killenaule V Mullinahone 3.00

Clonmel Óg V Carrick Swans in Ned Hall Park

Shannon Rovers V Borrisokane in Ballinderry 5.00

Clonoulty Rossmore V Boherlahan Dualla in Clonoulty 7.30

02-04-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling Series - All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Clonoulty Rossmore V Cappataggle (Galway) in Killeedy GAA, Raheenagh 2.00

