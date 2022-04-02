Parkinson's branch to resume all activities in Nenagh after Easter

Tipperary Parkinson’s Branch activities have all resumed now with the exception of Loreto House Kenyon Street, Nenagh which will return after Easter.

The branch is inviting all patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease to contact any of the the three support groups in the county: Nenagh, Marion Burke, 087-2967296; Mary Carey, branch secretary and Thurles support group, 086-3916726 and Mary Finnegan, Clonmel, 086-1224283.

Membership of the branch is €25 and is essential for participation in the services provided.

On Thursday, April 7, Thurles Support Group has a very important meeting in the Order of Malta Centre, at 2pm with guest speaker Mags Richardson, Parkinson’s nurse specialist attached to University Hospital Limerick.

It is advised that any newly diagnosed patient attends this meeting to discuss their diagnosis and listen to her advice.

There will be question and answer service after her talk.

Patients, carers and family members and all associated with Parkinsons Disease are welcome to attend.

The weekly Monday Club continues - with the exception of bank holidays - in the Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh, at 2pm, with exercises at a pace to suit participants with occupational therapist Marion Slattery.

From 3pm to 4pm, theri is the fun singalong group and vocal exercises with well known and accomplished singer Sheelagh Chadwick. Words of songs are projected on to a screen so you do not have to worry about knowing the words of the songs. Volunteer Brendan Treacy accompanies on the keyboard.

Due to the long lay off with Covid 19 there is no charge at present; costs are being met by the branch funds.

Social get together and day or half day meeting for lunch etc., are in the planning stages.

After the confinement of the last few years the recent warm and sunny weather has created the atmosphere for planning and organising social activities, for example, a boat trip on the Shannon, visiting a place of interest etc; all suggestions and ideas will be considered.

Don’t forget Parkinson’s Awareness week commences on April 4, and runs until April 11.

Join us for a free online week long events of educational / fun activities. These events are being organised by Parkinson’s HQ and Zoom links for all events will be forwarded to the members. Links are also available on the website www.parkinsons.ie

On Monday, April 4, you can dance at home, chair exercises and Young Parkinson’s conference.

On Tuesday there is the weekly therapy session with Dee Daly, psychotherapist, and seated exercises and talk with Grainne McKeown.

Wednesday is The Role of Speech Therapy and ask the Dietitian.

Thursday’s talk is by nurse specialist Lisa Wynn at 11am.

All the details are on the website.