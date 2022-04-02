Search

02 Apr 2022

Nenagh woman who stole from local stores is 'ashamed' of what she did

Nenagh woman who stole from local stores is 'ashamed' of what she did

Nenagh Court: Nenagh woman who stole from local stores is 'ashamed' of what she did

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A woman who stole goods from two stores in Nenagh was “ashamed” of what she had done, Nenagh District Court was told.

Philomena Connors of 21 Silver Street, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth €98.10 from Homesavers Store, Dublin Road, on March 16, 2021.

She also pleaded to stealing €60 worth of cleaning products from Mr Price at Martyrs Road on March 3, 2021.

The court also heard that Ms Connors stole €27.23 worth of goods, including a box of beer, from McKevitt’s Costcutters store, Liberty Square, Thurles, on February 28, 2021.

Her solicitor David Peters said that Ms Connors, who had no previous convictions, was struggling financially at the time of the thefts.

She was “ashamed” at what she did and was willing to pay compensation to the stores, he said.

Mr Peters said that his client had been “struggling financially” at the time of the offences.

However, she had not been in any difficulty since, but would need time to pay compensation

Ms Connors, 37, had not come to garda attention since the incidents, he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned her decision in regard to penalty to July 28 to give the defendant time to gather compensation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media