Nenagh Court: Nenagh woman who stole from local stores is 'ashamed' of what she did
A woman who stole goods from two stores in Nenagh was “ashamed” of what she had done, Nenagh District Court was told.
Philomena Connors of 21 Silver Street, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth €98.10 from Homesavers Store, Dublin Road, on March 16, 2021.
She also pleaded to stealing €60 worth of cleaning products from Mr Price at Martyrs Road on March 3, 2021.
The court also heard that Ms Connors stole €27.23 worth of goods, including a box of beer, from McKevitt’s Costcutters store, Liberty Square, Thurles, on February 28, 2021.
Her solicitor David Peters said that Ms Connors, who had no previous convictions, was struggling financially at the time of the thefts.
She was “ashamed” at what she did and was willing to pay compensation to the stores, he said.
Mr Peters said that his client had been “struggling financially” at the time of the offences.
However, she had not been in any difficulty since, but would need time to pay compensation
Ms Connors, 37, had not come to garda attention since the incidents, he said.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned her decision in regard to penalty to July 28 to give the defendant time to gather compensation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.