05 Apr 2022

Tipp U20 hurlers name team for Munster opener in Kerry

Drom & Inch man John Campion has been named Tipperary U20 captain for 2022,

Enda Treacy

04 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers get their Munster campaign underway this Wednesday evening when they play Kerry in Austin Stack Park Tralee at 7pm.

Ahead of the game Manager Brendan Cummins has named his team and has also announced that Drom & Inch man John Campion will be the team captain for this year's campaign.

Only eight players who featured in last year's squad for the Munster semi-final exit to Cork remain for the coming campaign with a lot of new faces featuring.

See full panel below:

News

