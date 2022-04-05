Search

05 Apr 2022

EXCITING: Lough Derg Adventure Challenge happening this May around Tipperary

EXCITING: Lough Derg Adventure Challenge happening this May around Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Lough Derg Adventure Challenge is set to take place this May on the shores of Lough Derg in what is the ultimate in outdoor events where teams of two will bike, hike and paddle around scenic Lough Derg.

The event, which is set to start between Ballina and Killaloe, is an adventure racing event, which is a sport growing in popularity in Ireland and team adventure racing is a format where friends can race in teams of two together. 

Some of the activities included in team adventure races include biking, trekking, orienteering and kayaking.

Deaths in Nenagh, April 5

There are two race options within the Lough Derg Adventure Challenge this year.  For beginners and first-time team adventure racers, the Sprint race is an excellent option.

Here, you have a shortened course (3+ hours), where navigation is simplified, with an easy-to-follow map supplied and plenty of support available. You can also use either a road, mountain bike or hybrid in the sprint race.

Experienced adventure racers can take part in the Endurance race, which is a little longer (7+ hours) and requires some navigation and map reading skills. Mountain bikes are required for this race.

Adventure-racing enthusiast Lorrain Horan has said, “Lough Derg is the ideal location for such an event with super paddling, biking, trail running and trekking options all on the doorstep. It’s an outdoor mecca!”

Lorraine has been taking part in adventure races for a number of years, after being introduced to the sport by friends. She now competes in events both in Ireland and internationally and encourages anyone with an interest in outdoor sports to give the Lough Derg Adventure Challenge a go this May. 

The Lough Derg Adventure Challenge will take place in Killaloe, Co. Clare on the 7th of May. Further information is available on Adventure Racing Irelands website http://adventureracing.ie/loughdergadventurechallenge/ 

Online information sessions are also being run for people looking to hear more about the event. Contact details for event organisers can be found below:

Lorraine Horan, Adventure Racing Ireland

Email: info@adventureracing.ie

Mobile: 0878182443

Tipperary extends the hand of friendship to Ukrainian family fleeing war

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media