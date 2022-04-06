Nenagh Walking Club to take a gentle stroll through Killaun bogland

This Thursday, April 7, Nenagh Walking Club, led by Willie, will do a 3.5 hour easy bog and woodland walk in Killaun, county Offally.

Meeting at Tesco carpark, Nenagh at 9.30am. Registration in advance to Willie at 087-6633577.

On Sunday, April 10, Anne will lead a walk in Knockalough, Upperchurch.

This will be a 3.5 hour walk on forest tracks and woodland trails. A good level of fitness is required.

Meeting point at Upperchurch National School at 10.30 am. Registration in advance to Anne at 087-2969498.

As always, guests are welcome to join us, but must register in advance with walk leaders.

Last Thursday, Cyril led a new, “rough and nearly ready” nature trail on the lovely landscape of Lahid, Silvermines. This walk was thoroughly enjoyed by all participants.

On Saturday, Bernie led a group of gaeilgeoirí on a trail in Tountinna where everyone used their “cúpla focal”.

One participant even broke in to song on the mountain top!

On Sunday, Phil led what was described as a “smashing walk” around Killaloe on a beautiful sunny morning with amazing views.