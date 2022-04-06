Nenagh Walking Club to take a gentle stroll through Killaun bogland
This Thursday, April 7, Nenagh Walking Club, led by Willie, will do a 3.5 hour easy bog and woodland walk in Killaun, county Offally.
Meeting at Tesco carpark, Nenagh at 9.30am. Registration in advance to Willie at 087-6633577.
On Sunday, April 10, Anne will lead a walk in Knockalough, Upperchurch.
This will be a 3.5 hour walk on forest tracks and woodland trails. A good level of fitness is required.
Meeting point at Upperchurch National School at 10.30 am. Registration in advance to Anne at 087-2969498.
As always, guests are welcome to join us, but must register in advance with walk leaders.
Last Thursday, Cyril led a new, “rough and nearly ready” nature trail on the lovely landscape of Lahid, Silvermines. This walk was thoroughly enjoyed by all participants.
On Saturday, Bernie led a group of gaeilgeoirí on a trail in Tountinna where everyone used their “cúpla focal”.
One participant even broke in to song on the mountain top!
On Sunday, Phil led what was described as a “smashing walk” around Killaloe on a beautiful sunny morning with amazing views.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.