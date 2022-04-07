Tipperary punter pockets €9,720 profit from Wednesday racing flutter

A Horse Racing punter in county Tipperary has cause for celebration this week after some savvy selections saw them pick up a four-figure sum on Wednesday’s races.

The anonymous winner struck a confident €100 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop picking four horses running at Lingfield, Nottingham and Leopardstown with all four winners obliging.

The winners were Al Qareem in the 2.15 at 10/3, Above The Curve in the 2.30 at Even Money, Pistoletto in the 3.35 at 5/2 and Seasett in the 4.30 at 15/8.

When the results were all known, the champagne could be popped open as the wager returned a handsome amount of €8,720.83. But the luck didn’t stop there as an additional €1,000 was added thanks to Best Odds Guaranteed meaning a stunning total of €9,720.83 was won.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send big congratulations to our County Tipperary customer for picking them out so well on Wednesday. Their investment has paid off handsomely and we hope they can enjoy a well-deserved treat with the winnings of €9,720.83.”