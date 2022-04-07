Nenagh Éire Óg to tackle Clonoulty Rossmore in County Senior League

Co Senior League: In the second round of the Co SHL, played last Saturday evening, Kilruane defeated us on a scoreline of 5-14 to 24 points. We play Clonoulty Rossmore in Round Three. This game takes place on Saturday, April 16, at 5.30pm in MacDonagh Park.

North Junior Leagues: The second round of the North Junior A League is due to take place on Friday next. We play Kiladangan at 6.45pm in MacDonagh Park.

The Junior B League starts this weekend where we play Silvermines in the first round on Sunday at 4pm in Dolla.

Under 19 Football: We play Borrisokane in the North Quarter final of the U19B Football this Wednesday at 6.30pm in Borrisokane.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,500. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie Any queries to contact Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member. Membership rates remain the same as last year

Youth academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsmans Dream held the second in our series of events last Saturday morning at the new astro facility.

Developing Fundamental Movement Skills in primary school children was the focus of the workshop and was facilitated by John Murphy of St Mullin’s in Carlow. Thanks to John for the brilliant workshop with loads of fun games to develop FMS in young people. The coaches really enjoyed it and took a lot of insights from the workshop.

Remember, all new members to the club are welcome. Contact the club social media sites with any questions. More events coming soon, keep an eye on this space.

Easter Cúl Camps: Nenagh Éire Óg will be running an Easter Cúl Camp on Tuesday, April 12; Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14, from 10am until 1p. Booking can be made online through the Tipperary County Board at tipperary.gaa.ie/

tipperary-gaa-easter-camp/

The camp costs €35 for the three days with each child receiving a football and sliotar. The camp is for children ages 6-13.

Tipperary minor captain: Congratulations to Sam O'’Farrell who was named captain of the Tipperary minor team for 2022.

Everyone at Éire Óg is delighted for you, very proud of you and wish you every success in the upcoming minor campaign.

Primary Game: Congratulations to James Heffernan and Eanna Tucker who were both selected on the Tipperary Primary Schools team to play Waterford at half time of the first round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Well done boys, a fantastic honour.

Under 7: The Under 7 boys are having fun practicing their hurling skills on Saturday mornings on the astro turf from 10-11am. As always we'd love to see new faces of boys born in the years 2015/16. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training continues on Saturday mornings at 10am for any boys born in 2013 and 2014. New boys are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys returned to the field this week for hurling and football training. It was great to see so many new boys from the CBS for football after all the great work down there over the past few months with Mr Greene and our club coach Pat. Training this week for hurling on Tuesday, football on Friday and our first hurling match on Saturday.

New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details. training takes place every Tuesday - hurling on the inside field 6 - 7pm and Friday - football on the inside field 5.45 till 6.30 followed by hurling 6.30 to 7pm.

Please encourage any boys that would like to start football to come along Friday.

Under 13: Both panels played on Tuesday evening v Roscrea in Roscrea. Training going forward will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15: Our Under 15 boys won at home against Toome last week in their first round football match. Wishing a speedy recovery to Jake who was injured during the match.

Training for this group continues on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m and on Thursday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17: U17/19 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50 pm.

We are getting a great turnout and encourage anyone who was on either of these squads before to come back and join us again.