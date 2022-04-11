Callanan hit with further injury set back ahead of Munster hurling opener

Colm Bonner's run of bad luck with injuries continues to fester as the Tipperary manager revealed that talisman Seamus Callanan has had an injury setback that will further delay his return to action.

Speaking this morning at a press day ahead of Tipperary's opening round clash against Waterford, Bonner revealed that Callanan's return may be delayed further due to a bad infection in the broken bone.

He said, "It's a bit of a nightmare for him (Callanan). The infection has gone into the bone so it's probably going to be a bit longer in terms of trying to manage that injury that he got. The break was bad enough in itself, but the infection has carried through now. So it's going to be very difficult for him," Bonner concluded.

Callanan has been out of action since the early rounds of league action after breaking a bone in his hand during a training session, and after requiring surgery to mend the break, it was expected that Callanan would be back for the final two round robin games of the Munster championship, however it now seems that he could be fighting to get back to see any action for the Munster series.

Otherwise there is more good news than bad in terms of the fitness of other players, with Denis Maher the only injury concern as he continues to recover from a hip injury and hasn't participated in training in the past 12 days but should be fit enough to be in contention come Sunday.