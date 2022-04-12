Search

12 Apr 2022

Public Health Mid-West issue Easter warning over recalled Kinder products

Public Health Mid-West issue Easter warning over recalled Kinder products

Public Health Mid-West issue Easter warning over recalled Kinder products

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Public Health Mid-West is asking the public not to consume, or gift recalled Kinder products over the coming Easter weekend.

Kinder products with a certain best before date have been recalled due to an outbreak of salmonella in children in Ireland, the UK and some European countries.

Public Health Mid-West say there have been no confirmed in the midwest linked to this outbreak. 

However, Area Director of Public Health Mid-West Dr Mai Mannix said parents should be careful as many similar products will be in circulation this Easter. 

“There is a greater likelihood that these types of products will be eaten, particularly by young children, at Easter time.

 “This is why we ask parents and carers of children to be extra vigilant and make sure they do not have recalled Kinder products at home or gift them to family and friends due to the increased risk of salmonella infection,” said Dr Mannix.  

There have been 15 cases in Ireland since the end of January, and the most recent cases were of individuals becoming unwell in mid-March. 

On Friday, April 8, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued an extended food alert.

Their latest alert is to recall certain Kinder products irrespective of the best before date. 

The HSE, HPSC and FSAI are working closely with UK authorities to investigate the outbreak.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, Dr Paul McKeown, said the chances are low that a child would become ill but that parents should be aware of the symptoms of salmonella.

The symptoms of salmonella infection are nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. 

“If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP. 

“It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth,” said Dr McKeown. 

Tipperary name their u20 hurling team for clash with Waterford

The game takes place on Wednesday evening in Semple Stadium

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media