Public Health Mid-West issue Easter warning over recalled Kinder products

Public Health Mid-West is asking the public not to consume, or gift recalled Kinder products over the coming Easter weekend.

Kinder products with a certain best before date have been recalled due to an outbreak of salmonella in children in Ireland, the UK and some European countries.

Public Health Mid-West say there have been no confirmed in the midwest linked to this outbreak.

However, Area Director of Public Health Mid-West Dr Mai Mannix said parents should be careful as many similar products will be in circulation this Easter.

“There is a greater likelihood that these types of products will be eaten, particularly by young children, at Easter time.

“This is why we ask parents and carers of children to be extra vigilant and make sure they do not have recalled Kinder products at home or gift them to family and friends due to the increased risk of salmonella infection,” said Dr Mannix.

There have been 15 cases in Ireland since the end of January, and the most recent cases were of individuals becoming unwell in mid-March.

On Friday, April 8, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued an extended food alert.

Their latest alert is to recall certain Kinder products irrespective of the best before date.

The HSE, HPSC and FSAI are working closely with UK authorities to investigate the outbreak.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, Dr Paul McKeown, said the chances are low that a child would become ill but that parents should be aware of the symptoms of salmonella.

The symptoms of salmonella infection are nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

“If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP.

“It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth,” said Dr McKeown.