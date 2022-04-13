Search

13 Apr 2022

Deaths in Nenagh, April 13

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Michael Mike Crampton
Dungar, Roscrea, Tipperary

Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Susan and sister Tilly.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Lynn, Teresa, Kevin and David, sons-in-law Jim and Andy, daughters-in-law AnnMarie and Ann, his grandchildren Donna, Kirsty, Sarah, Enda, Lisa, James, Rebecca, Connor, Rory and Bran, sisters Josie, Mary, Lilly, Carmel and Breda, brothers Jimmy, John, Paddy, Tom, Willie, Maxie, Oliver and Leo, his great-grandchildren, his great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Laurels Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie 

Anthony 'Tony' Kinsella
Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick on 11/4/22. Predeceased by his beloved wife Frances, parents Paddy & Ellen, sisters Breda, Joan & Dolores and brother Liam. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons David, Bryan & John, daughters in law Helen & Gillian, sisters Eileen & Mary, brothers Pat & Donal, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'clock to 7 0’clock. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Those who cannot attend the mass can view it on www.nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. " Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/


 

News

