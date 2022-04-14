Search

14 Apr 2022

Upcoming Tipperary GAA club fixtures

14 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

14-04-2022 (Thu)

Loughmore Castleiney V Drom & Inch in The Ragg 6.45

Knock V Loughmore Castleiney in Clonmore 6.45

Killea V Knockshegowna in Ballingarry (North) 8.00

15-04-2022 (Fri)

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Thurles Sarsfields in Cloughjordan 12.00

JK Brackens V Borris-Ileigh in Templemore 6.00

Toomevara V Kiladangan in Toomevara 6.00

Newport V Ballina in Newport 6.00

Portroe V Moycarkey Borris in Portroe 6.45

Ballingarry V Arravale Rovers in O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry 6.45

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Boherlahan Dualla in Bansha 6.45

Lattin Cullen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Lattin 6.45

Upperchurch Drombane V Cappawhite in Drombane 6.45

Fethard V Clonoulty Rossmore in Fethard 6.45

Solohead V Clerihan in Solohead 6.45

Thurles Gaels V Rosegreen in Kickham Park Thurles 6.45

Clonakenny V Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonakenny 7.00

Killenaule V St Mary’s in Killenaule 7.30

Cahir V Ballylooby Castlegrace in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.00

16-04-2022 (Sat)

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Moneygall in Kilsheelan 5.00

St Patrick’s V Killenaule in Cloneen 5.00

Nenagh Éire Óg V Clonoulty Rossmore in Nenagh 5.30

Lorrha V Silvermines in Lorrha 6.00

Cappawhite V Borrisokane in Cappawhite 6.00

Cashel King Cormacs V Holycross Ballycahill in Leahy Park 6.30

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Templederry Kenyons in Gortnahoe 6.30

Ballinahinch V Moyne Templetuohy in Shallee 6.30

Carrick Davins V Skeheenarinky in Davin Park, Carrick 6.30

JK Brackens V Drom & Inch in Templemore 6.30

Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Kilcommon 6.45

Father Sheehy’s V Clonmel Óg in Clogheen 7.00

18-04-2022 (Mon)

Moyle Rovers V Ballybacon Grange in Monroe 6.00

19-04-2022 (Tue)

Mullinahone V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Mullinahone 7.00

Mid Tipperary

16-04-2022 (Sat)

Division 1 Hurling League

Thurles Sarsfields V Moycarkey Borris in Outside Field Thurles 12.00

JK Brackens V Drom & Inch in Templemore 6.30

18-04-2022 (Mon)

Junior Hurling League Division 2

Clonakenny V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Gortnahoe 12.00

North Tipperary

13-04-2022 (Wed)

U19 B Football Championship Semi-Final

Portroe V Newport in Portroe 6.30

West Tipperary

19-04-2022 (Tue)

Junior B Hurling League

Golden Kilfeacle V Emly in Emly 7.00

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Solohead in Dundrum 7.00

Cappawhite V Sean Treacys in Cappawhite 7.00

Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen in Cashel 7.00

Clonoulty Rossmore V Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonoulty 7.00

