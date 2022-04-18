EU Commission pays tribute to former Nenagh commissioner and TD Michael O'Kennedy

The European Commission Representation in Ireland has paid tribute to former Tipperary commissioner, TD and senator Michael O'Kennedy, who passed away at the weekend.

The Commission said that they were deeply saddened by the passing of Mr O’Kennedy and sent its sincere condolences to his family.

"Michael O’Kennedy was dedicated to public service, including working as European Commissioner for Personnel, Administration and the Statistics Office from 1981 to 1982," said the Commission in a statement.

The European Commission Representation in Ireland has paid tribute to former Tipperary commissioner, TD and senator Michael O'Kennedy, who passed away at the weekend.

The Commission said that they were deeply saddened by the passing of Mr O’Kennedy and sent its sincere condolences to his family.

"Michael O’Kennedy was dedicated to public service, including working as European Commissioner for Personnel, Administration and the Statistics Office from 1981 to 1982," said the Commission in a statement.

Mr O'Kennedy's funeral Mass will take place in Nenagh's St Mary of the Rosary at 1.30pm this Tuesday, with burial afterwards in Tyone cemetery.