Tipperary pays tribute to proud Nenagh man Michael O'Kennedy

Tributes have been paid locally to the former Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD and Minister, Michael O’Kennedy, who passed away last Friday.

Leading the local tributes were his party colleague and current Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, who offered his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the extended O’Kennedy family, especially to Michael’s wife Breda and their children Brian, Orla and Mary.

Deputy Cahill said that Mr O’Kennedy was a “Nenagh man that the town, and, indeed north Tipperary, held dear and still spoke very highly and fondly of to this day”.

He said that Michael’s political record spoke for itself and it was one that few can rival.

A senior counsel, Michael held ministries in Finance, Agriculture, Public Services, Economic Planning and Development, Labour, and Transport, said Deputy Cahill. “Michael was to the forefront of public life during the formative years of our country, and, indeed, drove much of the development that we have come to benefit from today, both nationally and at home,” said the Tipperary TD.

Deputy Cahill said that Mr O’Kennedy’s legacy lived on in his family and right across north Tipperary, which he represented for a stunning 35 years in public life.

“No more so than his hometown of Nenagh, which is a thriving town today built on the very strong foundations laid by this man during a remarkable political career,” he said. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry said that he was saddened to hear of the passing of Michael O’Kennedy.

“I enjoyed an excellent working relationship with him during our time together as elected representatives for the Tipperary North constituency. He was a good colleague. Always competitive, but fair and decent,” he said.

He extended his condolences to Mr O’Kennedy’s wife, Breda, his son and daughters, his immediate and extended family members and his many friends.

Labour TD Alan Kelly also said that he was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr O’Kennedy. He said that he had met him on many occasions and Mr O’Kennedy always had a good word to say.

“He was always proud of being a native of Nenagh. My condolences to his wife Breda and children Brian, Orla and Mary,” said Deputy Kelly.

The Fianna Fáil local area representative for Nenagh, Ryan O’Meara, also expressed his sympathies to the family and friends of the late Mr O’Kennedy.

“Michael O’Kennedy’s record and political achievements speak for themselves,” he said. “Michael’s legacy lives on in both his achievements for his hometown and county, and in his loving family.”

Mr O’Meara extended his sincere sympathies to Michael’s loved ones, particularly his wife, Breda and their children, Brian, Orla and Mary. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

The European Commission Representation in Ireland also expressed its condolences on Mr O’Kennedy’s passing and paid tribute to him. The Commission said that it was deeply saddened by the passing of Mr O’Kennedy and sent its sincere condolences to his family.

“Michael O’Kennedy was dedicated to public service, including working as European Commissioner for Personnel, Administration and the Statistics Office from 1981 to 1982,” they said

In the sporting world, Nenagh Éire óg also paid tribute to their former club member.

The club extended its sympathies to the O’Kennedy family on the sad passing of Michael.

Michael was a sub on the 1957 team that won the North Final and has been a great supporter of the club down through the years.

“His brother Páidí is currently one of our club presidents,” they said.

The club held a minute’s silence for Mr O’Kennedy before its County League game on Saturday evening and provided a guard of honour at the funeral.