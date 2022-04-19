Search

19 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Tipperary monuments and historic sites receive significant Government funding

Coolquil Castle outside Killenaule has received funding as part of the scheme.

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary will receive significant funding grants totaling €210,301 for local monuments and historic sites across the county, it has been confirmed.

Announced today by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, Tipperary is part of the award of grants for a wide range of archaeological heritage projects under the Department’s 2022 Community Monuments Fund.  

Building on the impact of the scheme last year under which 139 awards were granted to an amount of just under €4.2 million, this year 128 projects are being supported with an overall investment of €6 million. 

Sites in Tipperary such as Kilnarath Church in Newross, Coolquil Castle in Killenaule, Boolabaun Castle Roscrea, and Loughlohery Castle in Cahir are all set to benefit from the announcement. See image below for allocation.

The main aims of the Community Monuments Fund are the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

It has a number of funding streams aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to monuments and improve their presentation and also to build resilience in monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change. 

Minister Noonan said: “I am delighted to announce the Community Monuments Fund awards for 2022.  The increased funding we are announcing today of €6 million to 128 projects will help protect our wonderful archaeological heritage and make it more accessible to the many who cherish it."

Former Tipperary TD Michael O'Kennedy to be laid to rest in his native Nenagh

