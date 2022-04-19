Dates confirmed for Tipp club hurling and football draws

The dates for the FBD Insurance club hurling and football championships for 2022 have been confirmed.
The eagerly awaited draws for the various championships will take place on Monday May 2nd and will be broadcast live on Tipp FM between 7pm & 8pm.
As is always the case these draws, the resulting permutations are sure to provoke much discussion and provide a real focus for players and supporters alike, who will now know who they will face in each competition.
The various draws will also be published on the Tipperary GAA social media platforms as they happen.
