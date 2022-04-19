This ‘blank canvas’ in Roscrea is on sale for €275,000

Laburnum House,Air Hill,Roscrea
Laburnum House is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom, 163m2 detached property in Air Hill, Roscrea.
The listing describes it as a blank canvas, and all the fittings have been removed.
It is perfect for anyone wanting to start fresh.
The land (1.33 hectares/ 3.3 acres) is being sold separately at €350,000.
The house sits on half an acre of mature gardens.
It is five minutes from Roscrea town.
For more information, contact Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty.
