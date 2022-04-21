TOP CLASS: Borrisokane Community College to get major extension

Education in Borrisokane is set for a major boost following the approval of a large extension for the secondary school in the town by the Fianna Fáil Education Minister, Norma Foley.

This news was announced this evening by Tipperary’s Government TD, Jackie Cahill.

This large development, which is being funded by the Department of Education under the Additional Accommodation Scheme, will comprise three general purpose classrooms, one technical graphics room, one home economics room, one art room, one special education room, one technologies prep area, and one project storeroom.

“Minister Foley contacted me with some very exciting news for Borrisokane and surrounding areas. She has, just today, signed off on a major injection of funding for education in Borrisokane, that will see a new, large extension being provided for Borrisokane Community College under the Additional Accommodation Scheme," said Deputy Cahill.

He said that while he cannot reveal the value of funding being provided for, he can confirm that it is a considerable sum. It is normal practice for the Department not to reveal the value of funding until after the tender process is complete.

“I have no doubt that this will be a major boost to education in Borrisokane and surrounding areas, with the provision of a new, state-of-the-art extension for the school. Fianna Fáil has a very proud history of hard work and delivery in the Borrisokane and Lower Ormond areas, and I am delighted to see a Fianna Fáil Education Minister delivering for the area again.

“I would like to thank Minister Foley for her work on this. I would also like to acknowledge the great effort of the school management and leadership, and I congratulate them on their successful application”, said Deputy Cahill.