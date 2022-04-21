Search

21 Apr 2022

Woman stole food and drink from Birdhill shop because she was 'hungry and homeless'

Woman stole food and drink from Birdhill shop because she was 'hungry and homeless'

Nenagh Court: Woman stole food and drink from Birdhill shop because she was 'hungry and homeless'

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A woman who stole food and drink did so because she was hungry and homeless, Nenagh District Court was told.

Ann Connors of 32 Millfield Manor, Newbridge, county Kildare, pleaded guilty to taking a bottle of Coke, a bottle of water and a packet of crisps and a sandwich, with a total value of €8, from Applegreen Service Station, Birdhill, on August 10, 2017.

The court heard Ms Connors had failed to appear in court on a number of occasions and bench warrants had had to be issued.

Defence counsel Nicholas Reville told the court that Ms Connors was a mother of four children.

He said that, at the time of the offence, Ms Connors had been homeless and had been in an abusive relationship, which she had now left, and was focusing on rearing her children. “It was basically subsidence. She was hungry,” he said.

The court heard that Ms Connors had 17 previous convictions, including 13 for theft.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Ms Connors €50 due to her previous 13 convictions for theft.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media