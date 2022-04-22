Tipperary Tourism reveal plan to put the county and Nenagh on the map

Tipperary Tourism updated councillors on their Destination Resilience Plan for the county at the recent Nenagh Municipal District meeting.

The plan has been underway for the past 12 months and was developed in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

It focuses on working with local businesses, promoting outdoor activities and developing an online presence.

Tourism Development Officer Marie Phelan says business is an important part of the resilience plan.

“We are stronger together, so the more we work together to cross-promote: that’s the aim.

“It also sends out the message to funding partners that we are serious about tourism,” said Ms Phelan.

The Pandemic

According to Ms Phelan, before the pandemic, tourism was worth €101 million to Tipperary.

Since the reopening, Tipperary Tourism has rolled out a “Reimagining Tipperary” programme and rebranding campaign to draw attention to what Tipperary has to offer.

They are now focusing on the outdoors, which they say have become popular as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The group are also promoting Tipperary on social media and through the tipperary.ie website.

A range of training is being provided to businesses and community groups to help them take part in the group’s campaigns.

Digital platforms

Ms Phelan said it was important that people know Tipperary Tourism was “always on” promoting Tipperary.

She said they continued to promote Tipperary even through the lockdown.

Ms Phelan told the councillors that Tipperary Tourism has 31,000 followers across its social media accounts.

They said the international recognition by Condé Nast and Forbes has been a boost for the organisation.

Several TV spots were filmed in Tipperary and aired in the US over the St Patrick’s Day festival.

Tipperary Tourism has launched a range of business supports including, visual resources, training and new digital marketing campaigns.

Their new Flickr account contains professional stock images, and their Vimeo account, videos, businesses and community groups can use to promote their own activities.

These are available through a set of three new memberships on offer by Tipperary Tourism.

The Nenagh District

Ms Phelan told councillors that Fáilte Ireland is now going through a boundary change to include all of the Nenagh Municipal District.

This will include Lorrha, Cloughjordan, Silvermines, Kilcommon and Newport.

Businesses in the area are to receive support on how to use the Hidden Heartlands brand to their advantage.

The Tipperary Tourism plan is also to support several “transforming” projects in the Nenagh district.

These include the Nenagh Tourist Office, the historical and cultural quarter and the Dromineer centre for water sports activity.

Reaction

Following the presentation, councillors praised the work of Tipperary Tourism. Cllr Seamus Morris described their social media as “incredible” and credited the group with bringing more visitors to the county.

“They say a picture paints a thousand words, and it certainly does,” said Cllr Morris.

Cllr Morris suggested that the Nenagh area could be marketed as a wedding destination.

He also said sports and civil war history might also draw visitors to the county.

Cllr Fiona Bonfield called the plan “fantastic”.

“I share a lot on my own page, and I welcome the Hidden Heartlands aspect, so well done,” said Cllr Bonfield.