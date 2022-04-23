Search

23 Apr 2022

Nenagh man who was abusive in local garda station 'acted stupidly'

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man whose brother was in Nenagh Garda station entered the building and was abusive to gardaí, Nenagh District Court was told.

Paul O’Gorman of Yewston Estate, Nenagh, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and being intoxicated in public at Banba Square, Nenagh, on March 16, 2022.

The court heard that he entered the station at around 1.30am and engaged in an abusive manner.

The defendant’s brother was in the building at the time.

The court was told that Mr O’Gorman was roaring and shouting and refused to leave when directed to do so. He was highly intoxicated.

The court heard Mr O’Gorman had seven previous convictions, including for offences under the Public Order Act.

His solicitor Elizabeth McKeever said that Mr O’Gorman had not been in trouble for four years prior to the latest incident and had “acted stupidly” in going to the station after his brother had got into difficulty with the gardaí.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr O’Gorman €150 for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and took the charge of being intoxicated in public into account.

News

