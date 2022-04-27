Nenagh gardaí seize suspected cocaine with estimated street value of €5,000
Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €5,000 was seized by the Tipperary Garda Drugs Divison in Nenagh last Friday.
The drugs, which were seized in the town, have been sent for analysis.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
