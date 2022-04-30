BREAKING: Big single vehicle crash on motorway outside Nenagh

A big single vehicle crash occurred just outside Nenagh earlier this evening on the M7 motorway, causing big damage to a vehicle which is currently turned on its side on the left-hand verge of the busy road to Limerick.
The incident happened at around 6.30 today, with a single car tipped on its side as it appears the car lost control and ended up flipping on its side, just off the edge of the road, around 200 metres away from Exit 26 going towards Limerick.
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured in the incident, but emergency services have been notified and are currently on their way to the scene.
Motorists travelling the route can expect big delays for the next few hours.
More to follow...
