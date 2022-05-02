Search

02 May 2022

CONFIRMED: Draws made for this year's Tipperary GAA club championships

CONFIRMED: Draws made for this year's Tipperary GAA club championships

Reporter:

Reporter

02 May 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The draws have been made for this year's hurling and football club championships in the Premier county. See full draws below

Intermediate Hurling

Group 1: Moneygall, Cappawhite, Ballybacon Grange, Ballingarry.

Group 2: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Ballinahinch, Skeheenarinky, Borrisokane.

Group 3: Kilsheelan Kilcash, Drom & Inch, Arravale Rovers, Shannon Rovers.

Group 4: Lorrha, Carrick Davins, Golden Kilfeacle, Boherlahan Dualla.

Premier Intermediate

Group 1: St Mary's, Burgess, Newport, Sean Treacys.

Group 2: Roscrea, Kiladangan B, Moyne Templetuohy, Silvermines.

Group 3: Killenaule, Gortnahoe Glengoole, Ballina, Thurles Sarsfields B.

Group 4: Cashel KC, Carrick Swans, Clonakenny, Portroe.

Senior Hurling

Group 1: Kilruane MacDonaghs, Clonoulty Rossmore, Nenagh Éire Óg, Moycarkey Borris.

Group 2: Thurles Sarsfields, Borris-Ileigh, Drom & Inch, Templederry Kenyons.

Group 3: Mullinahone, Upperchurch Drombane, Toomevara, Holycross Ballycahill.

Group 4: Kiladangan, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens, Éire Óg Annacarty.

Intermediate Football

Group 1: Galtee Rovers, Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, Father Sheehy's.

Group 2: Moyne Templetuohy, Mullinahone, Borrisokane, Ballina.

Group 3: Fethard, JK Brackens, Clonmel Óg, Clonmel Commercials.

Group 4: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Clonoulty Rossmore, Loughmore Castleiney.

Senior Football

Group 1: Clonmel Commercials, Upperchurch Drombane, Killenaule, Cahir.

Group 2: Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Rockwell Rovers, Drom & Inch.

Group 3: Loughmore Castleiney, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris, Aherlow.

Group 4: JK Brackens, Ballyporeen, Éire Óg Annacarty, Arravale Rovers.

Nenagh produce the goods to maintain their Division 2A status for next season

Tipperary GAA: Results from the weekend

Check out if your club won their games over the weekend

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media