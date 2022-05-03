Road closure in Roscrea from today until the end of May

Traffic management in Roscrea on today
L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, will be closed on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction from 7am on Tuesday, May 3, until 6pm on Tuesday, May 31.
This is to allow for construction in the area.
