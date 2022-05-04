Nenagh gardaí investigating three alleged assaults in the town over holiday weekend
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating three alleged assaults in the town that occurred over May Bank Holiday Weekend, one which necessitated the hospitalisation of an injured party in University Hospital Limerick.
The incident is reported to have occurred in the centre of the town in the early hours of Monday, May 2.
Another assault occurred in the locality on the same date, and another alleged assault took place on Sunday.
