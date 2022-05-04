Nenagh court hears garda lured roaming English bull terrier off street using fast food File picture
A garda had to use a food bait to lure a dog away from a busy street in Roscrea, Nenagh District Court was told.
Garda Harmon said that he had received a call on June 7, 2021, about a dog on Main Street, Roscrea, that was unaccompanied.
When he arrived he observed an English bull terrier on the street.
There were a number of small children in the vicinity eating ice-creams.
He asked them to go back into a shop.
Garda Harmon said that he then went to a local fast food establishment where he got food and lured the dog into his vehicle.
Garda Harmon said the dog was a restricted breed, that it had been unaccompanied and had not been on a leash in a public place.
Garda Harmon said that he traced the dog to Joseph O’Connor of 34 Parkmore Manor, Roscrea.
Mr O’Connor told him it was a show dog, but he had no licence for it.
He told the garda that he ran a garage and the dog was normally with him but had managed to get out and make its way to Main Street.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr O’Connor €200 for failing to have a muzzle on the dog.
She fined him €100 for having no dog licence, and €100 for not having the dog on a leash.
Judge MacGrath fixed recognizance in Mr O’Connor’s own bond of €250.
