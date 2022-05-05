Ballymackey FC make history with appearance in Cup final this Saturday

This Saturday represents a huge occasion for our the Ballymackey FC Women’s team as they travel to Tullamore to make the club's first ever appearance in a Women’s Final.
Ballymackey will face the League Champions Willow Park of Athlone in the Combined Counties Women’s Cup final at 7pm in Leah Victoria Park Tullamore. The club would really appreciate all the travelling support they can get for this big match.
