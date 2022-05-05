Darkness Into Light returns to Nenagh after three-year gap due to Covid

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is back on the streets of Nenagh this coming Saturday morning, May 7, at 4.15am. Due to Covid-19, the 5km walk has been absent from Nenagh for the last three years.

The Nenagh DIL Committee are encouraging as many local people as possible to register online this week for the event, with registration remaining open up until the morning of the walk.

Nenagh DIL chairperson Ryan O’Meara said: “We are very excited to finally bring DIL back to Nenagh, after many months of preparation and planning. We are encouraging local people to register this week online in advance of the walk. The option is also available again this year of turning up on the morning and making a donation to this very worthy cause, for those who don’t get a chance to register.

“We are very grateful for all of the local support we have received to date from local media, Tipperary County Council, businesses, clubs and the general public. This is a community event that could not happen without the amazing community support we receive."

The 5km route is unchanged from the last time the event took place in person in 2019.

Starting at the Scouts Hall, it will proceed down through Banba Square, Kickham Street, Pearse Street, Kenyon Street, and down around Martyr’s Road. The walk will then continue up Dublin Road, before turning right and proceeding up Summerhill and out to the Borrisokane road roundabout. It will then follow out the Nenagh bypass, continuing back in Dromin Road, passing Nenagh College, the courthouse, and back to the Scouts Hall to finish.

“There will also be teas and coffees available in the Scouts Hall after the walk, and we are very excited to have some additions to the walk this year, including live music on the courthouse steps.

“We are also asking participants to write on our Tags of Hope if they would like, either in memory of someone who has passed, and that they might be doing the walk in memory of, or in hope for a new dawn. These will be tied to the railings of the courthouse as a symbol and reminder to our community that even in the darkest hour, there is always a dawn emerging. That is the message of DIL.

“The Nenagh DIL committee are really looking forward to inviting our community back to the streets of Nenagh this coming Saturday morning, at 4.15am," Ryan said.