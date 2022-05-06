Number of Tipperary people in court over alleged Covid-19 travel breaches

A number of people have appeared before Nenagh District Court charged in relation to the alleged breaching the Covid-19 travel restrictions that were in place last year.

Tre Loughnane of 3 Cois Carrig, Roscrea, pleaded to breaching the regulations at Ormond Drive, Tyone, Nenagh, on February 2, 2021.

The court heard that Mr Loughnane was one of four people who were in a vehicle that was 32kms from Mr Loughnane’s home.

The garda who stopped the vehicle was told that they had travelled to Nenagh to go to a kebab house.

Mr Loughnane’s solicitor, Pat Liston, said that his client was 19 years old and was not working at the time of the offence.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Loughnane €100.

Mark Monahan of Ashbury, Roscrea, also pleaded to the same offence on the same occasion and was fined €100.

re Loughnane was also charged with breaching the regulations at Gantly Road, Roscrea, on January 28, 2021.

There were a number of occupants in a vehicle that was stopped by the gardaí and none was wearing a face mask.

His solicitor, Mr Liston said that Mr Loughnane was a diabetic and had been a quarter-of-a-mile from his house.

Mr Loughnane had walked to a shop and had accepted a lift back.

The court was told by the gardaí that Mr Loughnane was in a car with two other households and he had left his house without reasonable excuse.

Mr Liston pointed out that Mr Loughnane had gone to buy Lucozade for his dabetes.

Judge MacGrath struck out the charge.

Edmond Carr of Knockmaroe, The Milestone, Thurles, pleaded not guilty to breaching the regulations at Limerick Road, Nenagh, on January 15, 2021.

The court heard that Milestone is 25kms from Nenagh and there was a 5km travel restriction in place at the time.

Mr Carr, in his direct evidence to the court, said that he had been getting food for his elderly neighbours as their son had just passed away.

“My sole purpose was to buy bread, milk, cheese, ham, things like that,” he said.

Mr Carr admitted his girlfriend had been in the car with him.

Mr Carr told Sgt Regina McCarthy, prosecuting, that he had told Garda Foley at the time that he was getting food.

However, Sgt McCarthy pointed out that Garda Foley had given evidence that Mr Carr said he had been getting a takeaway.

“I was definitely getting food. It is equal distance from Milestone to Thurles and Nenagh. I live on the Nenagh side of Milestone,” he said.

Mr Carr’s solicitor, David Peters, pointed out that the rules said you could buy food, which he presumed included takeaway food.

Judge Elizbaeth MacGrath pointed out that the alleged offence had happened at 10.44pm and while she had reservations, she noted that Mr Carr was a good support to the couple. She struck out the charge.

Jack Dwyer, Carney Commons, Nenagh, was found in a vehicle at Carney, Nenagh, on February 15, 2021, and could give the gardaí no reasonable excuse for being there, the court was told. He was fined €100.

Paddy Bailey of 37 Ormond Keep, Nenagh, was charged with breaching the regulations at Modreeney, Cloughjordan, on March 19, 2021.

The court heard that Mr Bailey told gardaí he had gone to Birr to visit friends and he was aware of the travel restriction.

Mr Bailey told the court he had not received a fixed penalty notice and the judge struck the charge out.

Jack Laffan of, Castleiney, Templemore, was charged with breaching the regulations at Parkmore, Roscrea, on January 30, 2021.

His brother, Brian, was charged with the same offence on the same date.

They had told the garda that they had gone to get a McFlurry.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she was “not quite sure what a McFlurry is” and fined each defendant €100, with recognizance in their own bond of €250 each.