09 May 2022

Nenagh Deaths, May 9

Deaths in Nenagh

Deaths in Nenagh - May 9

09 May 2022 12:33 PM

David Walkin
Rathnaleen South, Nenagh, Tipperary / Knockmore, Mayo

Late of London, England. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on 8th May 2022. Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Josie and brother John. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes and cherished family Siobhan & Paul, brothers Kevin, Brian & Steven, brothers in law, sisters in law, The Walsh family, St. Josephs Park, Nenagh, his cousins in Rathduff, Knockmore & Whitegate, Co. Mayo, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May David Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Monday from 6 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Nenagh. "Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/ 

Mary Hartnett
Madaboy, Murroe, Limerick / Toomevara, Tipperary

Hartnett (nee Butler), Mary, Madaboy, Murroe, Co. Limerick formerly of Toomevarra and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, 7th May 2022, peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie) and loving sister of the late Nora and sister in law of the late Pat Swan. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday,10th May, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Wednesday, 11th May, to Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

