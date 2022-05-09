Search

09 May 2022

Nenagh turns out in force as Darkness Into Light returns to the town

Nenagh turns out in force as Darkness Into Light returns to the town

The Nenagh Darkness Into Light Committee outside the Scouts Hall

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The streets of Nenagh were alive again last Saturday morning in the yellow and orange of Darkness Into Light (DIL), as the community gathered to raise awareness of mental health issues and to raise funds for the vital services provided by Pieta House.

DIL is the primary fundraising source for Pieta House, which provides counselling services to those suffering from suicidal ideation, self harm, or those bereaved by suicide.

Speaking on behalf of the Nenagh DIL committee, this year’s chairperson, Ryan O’Meara said: “We would like to sincerely thank the community for the support we received again this year, as DIL returned to the town for the first time in three years.

“Last year, because of the public support for this life-saving charity, Pieta House provided 48,000 hours of intervention and bereavement counselling, they answered over 90,000 calls and messages on crisis helplines, and helped over 600 families and loved ones devastated by a loss.

“Our community is all too often impacted by suicide and self harm. It’s heartbreaking and no part of our community escapes untouched.

“The fundraising arm of DIL is vital so that Pieta House can continue to provide the services they do. But more than that, it is a chance for people who have lost loved ones to express their grief and walk into the dawn in memory of those who lost the battle with their mental health difficulties.

“The removal of the stigma surrounding mental health issues is an ongoing battle, but major strides have been made in recent years by bringing DIL into the heart of our communities.

“The Nenagh DIL committee are incredibly grateful to our local community for their generosity and time: Tipperary County Council, and the Courts Services for the use of the courthouse steps for music and the courthouse railings for our Tags of Hope; local businesses, gardaí, schools, our volunteers, the Scouts Hall, and voluntary groups and clubs.

“We hope to do it all again next year for a great cause and for those in need."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media