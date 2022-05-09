Nenagh turns out in force as Darkness Into Light returns to the town

The streets of Nenagh were alive again last Saturday morning in the yellow and orange of Darkness Into Light (DIL), as the community gathered to raise awareness of mental health issues and to raise funds for the vital services provided by Pieta House.

DIL is the primary fundraising source for Pieta House, which provides counselling services to those suffering from suicidal ideation, self harm, or those bereaved by suicide.

Speaking on behalf of the Nenagh DIL committee, this year’s chairperson, Ryan O’Meara said: “We would like to sincerely thank the community for the support we received again this year, as DIL returned to the town for the first time in three years.

“Last year, because of the public support for this life-saving charity, Pieta House provided 48,000 hours of intervention and bereavement counselling, they answered over 90,000 calls and messages on crisis helplines, and helped over 600 families and loved ones devastated by a loss.

“Our community is all too often impacted by suicide and self harm. It’s heartbreaking and no part of our community escapes untouched.

“The fundraising arm of DIL is vital so that Pieta House can continue to provide the services they do. But more than that, it is a chance for people who have lost loved ones to express their grief and walk into the dawn in memory of those who lost the battle with their mental health difficulties.

“The removal of the stigma surrounding mental health issues is an ongoing battle, but major strides have been made in recent years by bringing DIL into the heart of our communities.

“The Nenagh DIL committee are incredibly grateful to our local community for their generosity and time: Tipperary County Council, and the Courts Services for the use of the courthouse steps for music and the courthouse railings for our Tags of Hope; local businesses, gardaí, schools, our volunteers, the Scouts Hall, and voluntary groups and clubs.

“We hope to do it all again next year for a great cause and for those in need."