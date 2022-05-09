Kilruane man cycling from Malin to Mizen head for charity

Three Tipperary members of the Munster Macra na Feirme are organising a massive Mizen to Malin Head cycle to raise money for charity.
Sean Kelly, a dairy farmer from Kilruane, is one of the brave bikers who will participate in the cycle, and he will be joined by Elaine Houlihan and Cian Haddock in the cycle which is taking place between the 16th and 2Oth May to raise funds for Irish Cancer Society, Embrace and Make the Move.
While 22 cyclists, as well as a support crew, will form the core group for this fundraiser, members of the public are invited to join in along the way at any stage.
Donations can be made on line at https://gofund.me/c812bf70 or can be given to Sean Kelly, while the organisers sincerely thank all who have donated.
