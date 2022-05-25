Search

26 May 2022

Tipperary GAA Club fixtures for this week

Tipperary GAA Club fixtures for this week

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

28-05-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final

Borris-Ileigh V Drom & Inch in Borris-Ileigh 5.30

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 6 Semi-Final

Killea V Thurles Gaels in Killea 6.00

29-05-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Football League

Clonmel Óg V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Ned Hall Park 12.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 6 Semi-Final

Solohead V Knockshegowna in Solohead 12.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 3 Semi-Finals

Sean Treacys V Burgess in Kilcommon 12.00

Lorrha V Ballina in Lorrha 12.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 4 Semi-Finals

Boherlahan Dualla V Moyle Rovers in Boherlahan 12.00

Skeheenarinky V Borrisokane in Ballyporeen 1.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 5 Semi-Final

Upperchurch Drombane V Mullinahone in Drombane 12.00

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 2 Semi-Final

Roscrea V Moycarkey Borris in Roscrea 2.00

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Tipperary V Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow 2.00

31-05-2022 (Tue)

FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final

Toomevara V Clonoulty Rossmore in Toomevara 7.30

Nenagh gardaí have seized over €100,000 worth of drugs so far this year

North Tipperary

25-05-2022 (Wed)

Junior A Football Championship Semi-Finals

Portroe V Roscrea-Inane in Portroe 7.00

Newport V Kiladangan in Newport 7.00

Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final

Templederry Kenyons V Shannon Rovers in Templederry 7.00

26-05-2022 (Thu)

Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final

Moneygall V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Moneygall 7.00

27-05-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Hurling League

Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines in Templederry 7.30

South Tipperary

25-05-2022 (Wed)

Intermediate Football Championship

Fethard V Clonmel Óg in Monroe 7.30

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Father Sheehys in Marlfield 7.30

29-05-2022 (Sun)

Junior B Hurling League

Cahir V Carrick Swans in Cahir 12.00

Clerihan V Ballybacon Grange in Clerihan 12.00

Intermediate Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers in Marlfield 12.00

Junior B Hurling League

Skeheenarinky V St Patricks in Ballyporeen 6.00

31-05-2022 (Tue)

Intermediate Football Championship

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30

Clonmel Óg V Moyle Rovers in Marlfield 7.30

Mid Tipperary

26-05-2022 (Thu)

Junior A Football Championship

Holycross Ballycahill V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross 7.30

27-05-2022 (Fri)

Junior A Football Championship

Thurles Sarsfields V Clonakenny in Outside Field Thurles 7.30

28-05-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Football Championship

Loughmore Castleiney V Moyne Templetuohy in Castleiney 7.30

31-05-2022 (Tue)

Junior B Football Championship

Boherlahan Dualla V JK Brackens in Boherlahan 7.30

West Tipperary

25-05-2022 (Wed)

Crosco Cup Final

Cashel King Cormacs V Sean Treacys in Clonoulty 7.15

26-05-2022 (Thu)

O’Donoghue Cup Semi-Final

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Aherlow in Lattin 7.30

Nenagh heroin addict who 'literally wasted' €150,000 on cars and drugs is jailed

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media