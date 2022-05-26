Borrisokane man who brandished mop handle to undergo probation report

A probation report has been ordered by Nenagh District Court on a man who was caught brandishing the handle a mop in front of his wife and family.

Dwayne Fletcher of 3 An Ghrianán, Finnoe Road, Borrisokane, pleaded to having an offensive weapon at Finnoe Road on February 7, 2022. He also pleaded to obstruction.

The court heard that the gardaí were called to Finnoe Road because a male was intoxicated and aggressive.

Mr Fletcher’s wife and children were present and Mr Fletcher had been banging on the door in an aggressive manner.

He had also picked up the handle of a mop and used it in a threatening manner.

Mr Fletcher initially refused to drop the handle of the mop, the court heard.

The court heard that he had gone drinking and had received a message from his wife whereupon he became “highly irate”, the court heard.

Mr Fletcher was unable to give a reasonable explanation for having the mop handle in his hand, the court was told.

The court heard that Mr Fletcher had 24 previous convictions

His solicitor, David Peters, said that Mr Fletcher had been off drink for a long time but had gone to a friend’s funeral and “went of a binge”.

“His wife made it clear to him that she didn’t want him back in the house but he came back drunk,” he said.

Mr Fletcher was now attending Aiséirí, he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a probation report for July 15.