Search

26 May 2022

Borrisokane man who brandished mop handle to undergo probation report

Borrisokane man who brandished mop handle to undergo probation report

Nenagh Court: Borrisokane man who brandished mop handle to undergo probation report

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A probation report has been ordered by Nenagh District Court on a man who was caught brandishing the handle a mop in front of his wife and family.

Dwayne Fletcher of 3 An Ghrianán, Finnoe Road, Borrisokane, pleaded to having an offensive weapon at Finnoe Road on February 7, 2022. He also pleaded to obstruction.

The court heard that the gardaí were called to Finnoe Road because a male was intoxicated and aggressive.

Mr Fletcher’s wife and children were present and Mr Fletcher had been banging on the door in an aggressive manner.

He had also picked up the handle of a mop and used it in a threatening manner.

Mr Fletcher initially refused to drop the handle of the mop, the court heard.

The court heard that he had gone drinking and had received a message from his wife whereupon he became “highly irate”, the court heard.

Mr Fletcher was unable to give a reasonable explanation for having the mop handle in his hand, the court was told.

The court heard that Mr Fletcher had 24 previous convictions

His solicitor, David Peters, said that Mr Fletcher had been off drink for a long time but had gone to a friend’s funeral and “went of a binge”.

“His wife made it clear to him that she didn’t want him back in the house but he came back drunk,” he said.

Mr Fletcher was now attending Aiséirí, he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a probation report for July 15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media