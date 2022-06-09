Nenagh court is told that man lying on footpath became abusive to gardaí
A man who was lying on the footpath in Roscrea became abusive to the gardaí, Nenagh District Court was told.
Krzksztof Kostka of No Fixed Abode, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Gantly Road, Roscrea, on May 27, 2022.
His solicitor, David Peters, said Mr Kostka had a “severe alcohol addiction” problem.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Kostka €160.
She set recognizance in his own bond of €250.
