Nenagh Children's Festival kicked off today with lots to see this weekend

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival opened this Friday evening and will continue over the weekend.

The festival kicked off with showings of some of the short film submissions and workshops on filmmaking and careers in TV.

There was also a showing of Ukrainian film Clara.

This is the third year of the Nenagh Children’s Film Festival, which is three days of films, workshops and Q&As for children, young people and their families.

This year’s festival is a mix of in-person and online events.

The festival is part of Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people.

The short film showings will continue over the weekend, and festival-goers can take part in a virtual reality experience and workshops on design, animation and storyboarding.

The festival will conclude with the award ceremony to name the winner from this year’s submissions.

For more information and to book tickets, see the Nenagh Arts Centre website.