Nenagh Walking Club's annual charity hike to raise funds for work in Moldova
Nenagh Walking Club continues to offer many varied and interesting walks on Tuesday evenings, Thursday and Sunday mornings.
This Thursday, June 16, Cyril will lead a random ramble on Knockanroe, Silvermines. Registration and further information can be had by contacting Cyril at 086-3721862
On Sunday, June 19, the club will hold its annual charity walk and bucket collection.
The walk will be a social scenic loop walk above the Nenagh River at Pol an Eas to return by Coneen hill taking in the delightful views of the Templederry landscape.
Members are invited to bring family and friends and support the charity DOVA (Do One Valued Action )
This charity was founded in Nenagh in 2014 to send medical equipment and sanitary items to people in Moldova.
This is an opportunity to give a little comfort to people who will never walk the hills.
Registration and further information can be had by contacting Cyril at 086-3721862.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.