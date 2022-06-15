SUMMER IS HERE: Countdown starts for Nenagh Éire Óg's Cúl Camp

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €2,300. The lotto can be played either online via the link on the club website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Junior: Our Junior B group are due to start their championship against Borrisokane on Saturday in MacDonagh Park at 7pm. The Junior As next game is against Toomevara on Friday, June 24, in Borrisoleigh.

Tipperary: Best of luck to Sam O’Farrell and the Tipperary minor team who play Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Sam captains the team.

Scrap Metal Collection: Thanks to everyone who helped out organising and collecting scrap for this fundraiser. Thank you also to all who dropped off scrap metal to the club grounds, it was appreciated.

Cúl Camp: Nenagh Éire Óg 2022 Summer Cúl camp will run from July 11 to 15. See details on social media with link for bookings.

Youth Academy: Our latest Academy event, Player Pathway - from Teenage Player to Adult Player, was held last Friday night with Darragh Droog. The event was very well attended by young players, coaches and parents. Thanks to Darragh and everyone for attending.

The Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy is proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor & A Sportsman’s Dream and welcomes new members to the club, training times for the various age groups on our club website & social media sites.

Nenagh Éire Ógres: Our 2022 Ógres progressed to the first of the Under 5 training sessions last Saturday morning. We would like to thank Cyril and the team at EBS Nenagh New Mortgages for the kind sponsorship of the 2022 Ógres camp.

Under 5: Our little boys had a great start to their Under 5’s training on Saturday morning last. We continue at 10 a.m. next Saturday morning on the outside field - road end. The boys had great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Under 7 boys continue to train on Saturday mornings from 10-11am and Wednesday evenings from 6-7pm on the outside field. We'd always like to see new faces so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training continues on Wednesday evenings from 5.45 to 7pm on the outside field. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys, three teams were out against Newport Saturday morning in Nenagh. All three games were very close and competitive. Training continues for hurling and football during the week. Next weekend we have two hurling matches against Silvermines and one against Portroe. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13 boys opened their 2022 hurling campaign last week with both teams out against Toomevara. It was two solid all round team efforts from both of the Nenagh teams which resulted in wins for Nenagh at both A & C grades. The A panel were out on Tuesday night, June 14, against Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh. Training on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15: Our Under 15 hurlers had a competitive match against a very strong team from Ahane on Thursday evening last.

Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8 pm.

Under 17: Our Under 17s played Ballina last week and while the game was well in the mix at half time, a strong second half from Ballina resulted in Ballina taking the spoils on this occasion.

U17/19: Training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.