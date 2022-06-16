Search

22 Jun 2022

Cloughjordan man observed fighting on street 'stuck his middle finger up at gardaí'

16 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man observed fighting with another male in Cloughjordan stuck his middle finger up at the gardaí, Nenagh District Court was told.

Luke Kelly of the Railway Bar, Main Street, Cloughjordan, pleaded to being intoxicated in public and threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour at Main Street, Cloughjordan, on February 14, 2021.

The court was told that the gardaí had been called to a disturbance and when they passed two males fighting Mr Kelly stuck his middle finger up at them.

The gardaí spoke to him but Mr Kelly became aggressive and was highly intoxicated.

He was arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda station.

Mr Kelly’s solicitor told the court that his client had been “very inebriated” on the day in question.

He said that Mr Kelly had spent six months in residential treatment and was now in a step-down facility.

“He is looking healthy and well,” said the solicitor.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Kelly €200 for threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour and took the charge of being intoxicated in public into account.

