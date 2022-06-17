Search

Nenagh Court: Nenagh judge order pre-sentencing report on man caught with drugs and cash

17 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

A pre-sentencing report has been sought by Nenagh District Court on a man who was found with cannabis and amphetamines following a garda search on his home.

Pavel Bojczuk of 6 The Park, Drummin Village, Nenagh, pleaded to two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of possession for sale and supply and his home address on September 13, 2021.

The court heard that when gardaí searched Mr Bojczuk’s home they found a bag in a bedroom wardrobe which contained amphetamines. They also found weighing scales.

There were also unused bags and a spoon which had traces of amphetamine on it.

The gardaí also found suspected cannabis on the top of a safe.

In the kitchen, they found a wallet that contained €1,125 in cash and a suspected tick list.

A further €1,715 was found wrapped in an elastic band.

The total amount of drugs came to €7,011.

Mr Bojczuk’s legal representative, Kenny Kerins, BL, asked Judge Elizabeth MacGrath for a probation report to be prepared on his client.

Judge MacGrath agreed to the request and adjourned the matter to September 22, 2022, for a re-sentencing report.

