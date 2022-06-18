Put on your dancing shoes: Nenagh's Castlefest is back with a bang next weekend

Enjoying the fun and dancing at Nenagh Castlefest which returns next weekend
The hugely popular Castlefest returns to the grounds of Nenagh Castle next week following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.
This year’s event takes place over the weekend of June 25-26, with music, food stalls, arts, crafts and plenty of festive fun.
Among those on the line-up on Saturday, June 25, are Nenagh Brass Band, trad music, Ebony, Nenagh Mint Jazz Band, Olivia Douglas, Louise Morrissey and an all-star backing band.
Sunday is showband day with Ashling Raferty and Noel Ryan, Keith and Lorraine MacDonald, Brendan Shine, the Conquerors and trad music.
The committee is still filling slots for stalls and if you operate a stall business and want to take part contact Hughie McGrath at 087-2559323.
