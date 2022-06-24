Tipperary TD welcomes pandemic bonus payment for local hospital staff

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the new that frontline staff in the University of Limerick Hospitals Group have finally begun receiving the €1,000 Pandemic Bonus.

The group includes University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Nenagh, Ennis, St John’s and Croom hospitals.

"This payment comes five months after it was announced and, in fairness to the staff involved, this token gesture of gratitude should have been made months ago," he said.

The Independent TD pointed out that this was intended as a gesture of thanks; a show that their dedication to their work has not gone unnoticed.

It was announced by Government on January 19, to be paid to staff through the HSE. Staff were under the impression that it would be paid within a reasonable time, he said.

"They were left on the proverbial long finger. Despite working long and arduous hours, having put their own lives on the line, isolating from their families and children in order to carry out their work, they had to wait for a six months to receive this Payment," said the Thurles TD.

However, he pointed out that many community healthcare staff, including professional carers, were still waiting for their payment.

"I will be pursuing this over the coming weeks to ensure that it is paid to them as soon as possible," he said.